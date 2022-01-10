ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,721 Increased By 59.3 (1.27%)
BR30 19,409 Increased By 128.9 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,812 Increased By 466.7 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,053 Increased By 154.4 (0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars inch higher, plenty of resistance ahead

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged higher on Monday as their US counterpart took a step back, though the rapid spread of coronavirus in Australia was complicating the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

The Aussie stood at $0.7196, having bounced from a two-week trough of $0.7130 on Friday. It faces resistance around $0.7200 and a major barrier at $0.7276 that has held for several weeks now.

The kiwi dollar edged up to $0.6780 and away from last week's trough of $0.6733, but again faces stiff resistance at $0.6795 and $0.6835.

The US dollar ran into selling on Friday when the December payrolls number missed forecasts, though the rest of the report was strong enough to see markets actually narrow the odds on a March hike from the Federal Reserve.

Futures are also almost fully priced for a June rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), even though the central bank has long argued that a move was unlikely until at least 2023.

Adding to the case for caution on tightening is the explosion in coronavirus cases in Australia to 100,000-plus a day, compared to just a couple of thousand a month ago.

The spread has put a chill on consumer sentiment with ANZ reporting spending on its cards hit the lowest since the Delta wave led to lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Caution about being in public places is being compounded by staff shortages to stifle spending across dining, retail and travel," said Adelaide Timbrell, a senior economist at ANZ. "Indeed, total ANZ-observed spending in Sydney is at its lowest point since COVID began."

The latest Omicron wave is not expected to peak until late this month, around the time the RBA holds its first policy meeting of the year on Feb. 1.

That might argue for the bank to extend its bond buying campaign to May rather than ending it altogether in February as some analysts expect.

Much could depend on the outcome of the December jobs report on Jan. 20 and consumer prices for the fourth quarter on Jan. 25, where strong readings would support the case for a February end to bond purchases.

A February halt would encourage market speculation of a June rise in rates, while an extension to May would make a move as soon as June look less likely.

New Zealand dollars

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars inch higher, plenty of resistance ahead

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories