ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,718 Increased By 56 (1.2%)
BR30 19,323 Increased By 42.3 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,785 Increased By 439.8 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,039 Increased By 141.1 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
US oil may fall to $76.63

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $78.54 per barrel and fall to $76.63, as suggested by a retracement analysis.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD worked effectively while the uptrend is approaching a resistance at $79.99.

The correction triggered by the resistance may last a few days.

Most likely, the correction would extend to $76.63.

Once oil drops to this level, the uptrend from $62.43 will be considered to have reversed.

Despite the strength of rise from $62.43, its corrective-wave structure still casts a big shadow on a bullish view. The rise might have been driven by a wave B, which is expected to be reversed by a downward wave C.

A break above $79.99 could lead to a gain into $81.12-$82.41 range. On the daily chart, a small spinning top formed around $79.99 on Jan. 7.

The pattern represents a hesitation of the market. It also signals a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A break above $79.99 could lead to a gain to $82.28 while a drop to $76.63 may cause a bearish reversal of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

