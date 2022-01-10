ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,720 Increased By 57.6 (1.23%)
BR30 19,359 Increased By 78.4 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,799 Increased By 453.7 (1%)
KSE30 18,048 Increased By 149.5 (0.84%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian inflation likely accelerated to a six-month high in Dec

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Higher telecommunications charges, along with a comparatively low base one year ago, likely drove Indian retail inflation to a six-month high in December, a Reuters poll found, keeping alive expectations for an interest rate rise by mid-year.

The Jan. 4-7 survey of 41 economists showed Indian retail inflation rose to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November, spending more than two years above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4.0%.

If realised, it would be the highest since June 2021.

Estimates ranged between 4.70% and 6.30%, including seven respondents who predicted it would be above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6.0%. The report is due to be released on Wednesday at 1200 GMT.

"Headline inflation is likely to shoot back up to the upper end of the target range, as rising telecom tariffs and high energy costs set the stage for a potential tightening of monetary policy," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

"However, moderating food prices should keep expectations in check."

The RBI left its repo rate unchanged at 4.0% for a ninth consecutive policy meeting last month, sticking to its focus on economic growth as India still faces challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now, the RBI will have to address inflation. The core inflation remains very sticky and elevated and it will have to be cognizant about that," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A separate Reuters survey forecast the RBI to raise the repo rate to 4.25% some time in the April to June period.

The latest poll also showed industrial output expanded 3.0% in November from a year ago, compared with 3.2% in October.

Infrastructure output - made up of eight main industries and accounting for about 40% of total factory production - slowed to 3.1% year-on-year in November.

Indian inflation

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Indian inflation likely accelerated to a six-month high in Dec

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories