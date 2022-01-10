Futures spread increases by 753bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 753bps to 13.76 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 60.7 percent to 77.43 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 196.92 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 46.4 percent and stood at Rs 3.90 billion during this week.

