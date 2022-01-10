ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FTO decides 1,000 complaints of malpractices

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman has decided 1000 complaints of malpractices by the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the last three months’ period. He was addressing the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Peshawar.

In his welcome President SCCI Hasnain Khurshid raised the issue of unnecessary actions and harassment on the pretext of flouting rules, delay in release of tax-refunds/pending cases and urged the Federal Tax Ombudsman to notice the anti-business behaviors of relevant tax-collection institutions and authorities.

Zahidullah Shinwari in his detailed speech said FTO has played a pivotal role in reddresal of complaints and grievances in a short span of time. However, he complained that implementation of FTO decisions is not very satisfactory.

Dr Asif Jah said that in order to ensure early decision making and implementation more than 11 FTO offices have been established across the country, including four new offices, which recently opened in Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sargodha and Sialkot.

The FTO assured that issues of delay in refunds/pending of cases, illegal, unnecessary actions and harassment of business community on pretext violation of rules would be taken up by relevant departments and authorities and would resolve them amicably.

Furthermore, he gave assurance to the business community that their respect would remain intact at every cost, because businessmen have enormous contributions toward economic development of the country so they will be facilitated.

Dr Asif informed that FTO has established a facilitation desk on various points in the country. today, he said a facilitation desk was also inaugurated in Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport.

In light of business community recommendation, the FTO said honorary advisors would be appointed across the country which would play their due role in early redressal of taxpayers’ grievances.

Our main purpose is to facilitate taxpayers and ensure speedy justice and relief, says Asif Jah. He informed that during the last three months, 1000 cases/complaints of taxpayers were disposed of, while reforms process has also been expedited in FTO.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan, vice president Javed Akhtar, former president/Chairman SCCI Standing Committee Income Tax, Sale Tax, Zahidullah Shinwari, PAJCCI vice president, Advisor FTO Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former SVP of the chamber Engr Manzoor Elahi, Chief Collector Customs KP, Ahmad Raza Khan, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Khurshid Khan Marwat, and Collector Preventive Customs Peshawar Malik Kamran Azam Rajar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR SCCI Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

FTO decides 1,000 complaints of malpractices

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories