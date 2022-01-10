FTO decides 1,000 complaints of malpractices

ISLAMABAD: Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman has decided 1000 complaints of malpractices by the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the last three months’ period. He was addressing the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Peshawar.

In his welcome President SCCI Hasnain Khurshid raised the issue of unnecessary actions and harassment on the pretext of flouting rules, delay in release of tax-refunds/pending cases and urged the Federal Tax Ombudsman to notice the anti-business behaviors of relevant tax-collection institutions and authorities.

Zahidullah Shinwari in his detailed speech said FTO has played a pivotal role in reddresal of complaints and grievances in a short span of time. However, he complained that implementation of FTO decisions is not very satisfactory.

Dr Asif Jah said that in order to ensure early decision making and implementation more than 11 FTO offices have been established across the country, including four new offices, which recently opened in Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sargodha and Sialkot.

The FTO assured that issues of delay in refunds/pending of cases, illegal, unnecessary actions and harassment of business community on pretext violation of rules would be taken up by relevant departments and authorities and would resolve them amicably.

Furthermore, he gave assurance to the business community that their respect would remain intact at every cost, because businessmen have enormous contributions toward economic development of the country so they will be facilitated.

Dr Asif informed that FTO has established a facilitation desk on various points in the country. today, he said a facilitation desk was also inaugurated in Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport.

In light of business community recommendation, the FTO said honorary advisors would be appointed across the country which would play their due role in early redressal of taxpayers’ grievances.

Our main purpose is to facilitate taxpayers and ensure speedy justice and relief, says Asif Jah. He informed that during the last three months, 1000 cases/complaints of taxpayers were disposed of, while reforms process has also been expedited in FTO.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan, vice president Javed Akhtar, former president/Chairman SCCI Standing Committee Income Tax, Sale Tax, Zahidullah Shinwari, PAJCCI vice president, Advisor FTO Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former SVP of the chamber Engr Manzoor Elahi, Chief Collector Customs KP, Ahmad Raza Khan, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Khurshid Khan Marwat, and Collector Preventive Customs Peshawar Malik Kamran Azam Rajar.

