ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Rain, snowfalls kill 12 in KP

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Twelve people have been died and 29 other injured in rains and snowfall related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last one week, said a report shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

The report said that 22 houses have also been damaged partially in heavy rains and snowfall in the province.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all concerned district administration have continued relief operation while district administration and other concerned authorities are taking steps for reopening of closed roads.

According to Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), 23-kilometer Donga Gali-Bagnothar Road has been cleared completely while snow has also been removed from 13-Kilometer Donga Gali-Changa Gali Road. Similarly, 8-kilometer Changa Gali-Barian Road has also been cleared.

It said PDMA is in close contact with the administration of all districts while all concerned departments have also been put on high alert. District administration and the staff of Rescue 1122 and GDA were in the field along with heavy machinery.

A spokesman of the PDMA said that all districts had have issued dispatch of weather alert on January 1, 2022 regarding prediction of rains and snowfall along with directives for taking precautionary measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

