Rain, snowfalls kill 12 in KP

PESHAWAR: Twelve people have been died and 29 other injured in rains and snowfall related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last one week, said a report shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

The report said that 22 houses have also been damaged partially in heavy rains and snowfall in the province.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all concerned district administration have continued relief operation while district administration and other concerned authorities are taking steps for reopening of closed roads.

According to Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), 23-kilometer Donga Gali-Bagnothar Road has been cleared completely while snow has also been removed from 13-Kilometer Donga Gali-Changa Gali Road. Similarly, 8-kilometer Changa Gali-Barian Road has also been cleared.

It said PDMA is in close contact with the administration of all districts while all concerned departments have also been put on high alert. District administration and the staff of Rescue 1122 and GDA were in the field along with heavy machinery.

A spokesman of the PDMA said that all districts had have issued dispatch of weather alert on January 1, 2022 regarding prediction of rains and snowfall along with directives for taking precautionary measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022