Transporters increase fares due to closure of CNG stations

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Taking full advantage of closure of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations in the provincial capital, the transporters have increased fares and charged exorbitantly. Owing to high prices of fuel, the transporters said they have no other option but to increase fares as the CNG filling stations closed down in different parts of the province.

Rickshaw drivers were using LPG cylinders while tax-cabs also converted their vehicles into fuel owing to unavailability of CNG. Transporters have unilaterally increased fares at intra-district routes from Rs100-200 and Rs250 while taxi, rickshaw drivers, wagon and other means of transport have increased fares on their own.

It is mentioned here that Peshawar district administration has suspended gas supply to CNG stations to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers. The suspension of gas supply will remain in effect till January 20.

District administration has notified the imposition of section 144 to shut down the gas supply till January 20. The notification said that the decision was made to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the domestic consumers. The administration said that the closure of CNG stations will bring improvement in gas supply to domestic consumers.

Taj Ali Khan, KP’s general manager of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited confirmed the closure of gas supply to CNG stations. He said that this decision was aimed at providing relief to the general public.

Pakistan CNG Association senior leader Fazal Muqim said that KP’s gas production was more than its consumption. Muqim said that the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations was illegal. However, he said that they will close CNG stations operations in line with the government directions.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, All Pakistan CNG Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Fazal Muqim Khan said the suspension of natural gas to CNG stations was unconstitutional and a sheer violation of a high court decision. He said there was no shortage of natural gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the federal government was violating Article 158 of the Constitution by not fulfilling the gas needs of the province on priority.

Fazal said almost half of the total 600 CNG stations in the province remained closed on Tuesday due to raids by the SNGPL officials. He said gas suspension was announced from June 29 to July 5 but that period could be extended.

“The Peshawar High Court has already given its verdict on gas supply in light of Article 158 of the Constitution but the federal government is violating the court’s order,” he claimed. Fazal said Sindh and Punjab suffered gas crisis but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had surplus gas, so its suspension to CNG stations and domestic consumers was beyond comprehension. He demanded of the lawmakers from KP to raise the issue inside and outside the assemblies.

He said the local businesses had begun witnessing revival after the prolonged closures but suddenly, the supply of gas to the filling stations had been suspended. “We are already facing serious financial problems and are struggling to pay even utility bills and workers wages and the suspension of gas supply will add to our misery,” he said.

Transporters increase fares closure of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) suspended gas supply to CNG stations

