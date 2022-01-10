Improvement in transmission, distribution system: FESCO BoD approves Rs6.1bn estimated cost

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Director (BoD) has sanctioned the purchase of transformers, electricity poles, wires and other gadgets with an estimated cost of Rs.6.1 billion to improve the transmission and distribution system during the year 2021-22.

The FESCO Board of Directors (BOD) sanctioned this amount to purchase new transformers of different capacities, wire conductor of different types for 11KV new meters, 500 steel structures and 23000 dropout cutout to bring a qualitative improvement in overall system. Similarly, 30000 AMI meters would also be procured in order to launch automation system in the company while all commercial meters above load of 15KW would also be replaced.

Syed Husnain Haider Chairman FESCO (BOD) said that protection of consumers’ interest is top priority of the board and BOD has allowed to spend huge amount to improve the quality of service in the company.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed has appreciated the prudent decision of BOD and said that after this sanction, the delivery of material has been started and installation of new connections will be expedited during. He said that all pending applications of new connections would be disposed of. Similarly, replacement of old lines, old transformers and faulty meters has further expedited and all give targets would be achieved before the onset of summer season.

He said that this procurement will not only facilitate the consumers but also help FESCO to further cut down loses and get more revenue from the sale of the electricity.

On the special directives of the FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), new interventions have been introduced in FESCO to facilitate the consumers. In this connection new and state of the art technology has been adopted by the Customer Services Department to provide immediate, speedy and reliable information to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) consumers through a newly developed mobile application (FESCO Lite). Similarly, Regional Customer Care Centre and Customer Seven Services Centers of People Colony Division have also been equipped with latest IT equipments.

About the mobile application FESCO spokesman said that it could be downloaded in any android phone through its Play Store. The consumers have to get themselves registered in this app by providing their Name, CNIC and Mobile number.

