ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Improvement in transmission, distribution system: FESCO BoD approves Rs6.1bn estimated cost

Press Release 10 Jan 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Director (BoD) has sanctioned the purchase of transformers, electricity poles, wires and other gadgets with an estimated cost of Rs.6.1 billion to improve the transmission and distribution system during the year 2021-22.

The FESCO Board of Directors (BOD) sanctioned this amount to purchase new transformers of different capacities, wire conductor of different types for 11KV new meters, 500 steel structures and 23000 dropout cutout to bring a qualitative improvement in overall system. Similarly, 30000 AMI meters would also be procured in order to launch automation system in the company while all commercial meters above load of 15KW would also be replaced.

Syed Husnain Haider Chairman FESCO (BOD) said that protection of consumers’ interest is top priority of the board and BOD has allowed to spend huge amount to improve the quality of service in the company.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed has appreciated the prudent decision of BOD and said that after this sanction, the delivery of material has been started and installation of new connections will be expedited during. He said that all pending applications of new connections would be disposed of. Similarly, replacement of old lines, old transformers and faulty meters has further expedited and all give targets would be achieved before the onset of summer season.

He said that this procurement will not only facilitate the consumers but also help FESCO to further cut down loses and get more revenue from the sale of the electricity.

On the special directives of the FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), new interventions have been introduced in FESCO to facilitate the consumers. In this connection new and state of the art technology has been adopted by the Customer Services Department to provide immediate, speedy and reliable information to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) consumers through a newly developed mobile application (FESCO Lite). Similarly, Regional Customer Care Centre and Customer Seven Services Centers of People Colony Division have also been equipped with latest IT equipments.

About the mobile application FESCO spokesman said that it could be downloaded in any android phone through its Play Store. The consumers have to get themselves registered in this app by providing their Name, CNIC and Mobile number.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

