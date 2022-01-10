MPCL mobilises Dastarkhwan Food Truck to help stranded tourists in Murree

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited operates Mari Mobile Dastarkhwan in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in collaboration with CDRS. Government has declared emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall which left many people dead and thousands stranded, stuck in cars.

To support the efforts of Pak Army and local administration, Mari Mobile Dastarkhwan (food truck) distributed packed meals and necessary supplies at Lower Topa to the tourists who got stuck on the roads due to blockades and congestion.

Large number of volunteers who are part of Mari Mobile Dastarkhwan also travelled from Islamabad to Murree, and reached out to people on foot where there was no access to vehicles.

The initiative of MPCL and CDRS intends to facilitate and rescue our people, including women and children who are in dire need of food and shelter. Rescue operation is being carried out by the Government and many lives have been saved.

