ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Pakistan

Women’s seats: Amendment in Punjab LG Ordinance 2021 sought

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) proposed amendments by increasing the number of women seats on reserve seats of minorities, workers/ peasants, youth, traders and disabled without making any change in the total of seats.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, demanded the government of Punjab to amend Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 in a convention arranged by WISE held at a local hotel. She said to achieve gender equality & empower all women and girls of Social Development Goals (SDGs) women be given 50 percent seats on reserve seats.

She said peasants/workers and youth could be women too. But in our patriarchal society, men are considered or attributed as peasants/workers and youth. It is observed that women are good peasants and workers.

Talking to people in the convention she further said the government must ensure at least 33 percent women representation in the structure/tiers and local government institutes to achieve SDGs 2030 as Pakistanis a signatory.

On the occasion, she also lauded the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 and suggested political parties and electoral groups be made bound to allocate fiver percent tickets in Metropolitan, district Council, Neighbour Council /Village Council in line with the Election Act 2017. Bushra Khaliq said that women could play their role of leadership in a very effective manner and demanded from the state to provide them equal opportunities at all levels of decision making in political ,economic and public life.

Qazi Moin-ud-Din addressed the occasion, and assured the participants that their suggestions and proposed amendments would be presented to concerned officials. He also said that Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 is very pro-women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Women’s seats Women in Struggle for Empowerment Amendment in Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

