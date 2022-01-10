Women’s seats: Amendment in Punjab LG Ordinance 2021 sought

LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) proposed amendments by increasing the number of women seats on reserve seats of minorities, workers/ peasants, youth, traders and disabled without making any change in the total of seats.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, demanded the government of Punjab to amend Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 in a convention arranged by WISE held at a local hotel. She said to achieve gender equality & empower all women and girls of Social Development Goals (SDGs) women be given 50 percent seats on reserve seats.

She said peasants/workers and youth could be women too. But in our patriarchal society, men are considered or attributed as peasants/workers and youth. It is observed that women are good peasants and workers.

Talking to people in the convention she further said the government must ensure at least 33 percent women representation in the structure/tiers and local government institutes to achieve SDGs 2030 as Pakistanis a signatory.

On the occasion, she also lauded the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 and suggested political parties and electoral groups be made bound to allocate fiver percent tickets in Metropolitan, district Council, Neighbour Council /Village Council in line with the Election Act 2017. Bushra Khaliq said that women could play their role of leadership in a very effective manner and demanded from the state to provide them equal opportunities at all levels of decision making in political ,economic and public life.

Qazi Moin-ud-Din addressed the occasion, and assured the participants that their suggestions and proposed amendments would be presented to concerned officials. He also said that Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 is very pro-women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022