Documentation for loans, incentives: FWCCI says it will facilitate women entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) will facilitate women entrepreneurs in documentation for processing of loans, grants and various incentives provided by the Government to promote women led businesses in collaboration with ‘She Means Work’, National Bank of Pakistan and Allied Bank of Pakistan; said Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI.

She was addressing to the participants of ‘FWCCI New Year Get Together’ held at FCCI here today. She said that this event has been organized as a Get Together of women entrepreneurs so that we should go jointly for promoting the women empowerment. She said that Women form 52 percent of our population but surprisingly their role in our society is very negligible. Huge untapped potential exists among women doing business both in unorganized sectors and organized sectors that needs to grow.

She said that women because of various socio-cultural effects as well as lack of knowledge and skill in certain areas are unable to develop their business to a desirable level. Despite this discouraging scenario, some women have demonstrated out-class performance and we must pay tribute to them. She said that many opportunities exist in the national and international market and there might be supportive environment for women entrepreneurship development.

She said that during her tenure as President FWCCI, she has specially focused that capacity building of our existing women entrepreneurs. In this context, we are launching various training programs in collaboration with national and international training providers for Digital Marketing, Software Development, Web Development, Mobile Repair and Computer Application, Green Technology etc shortly.

She said that it has been experienced that our women entrepreneurs feel great hardships in documentation for applying loans and taking benefit of various Schemes and Grants announced by the State Bank of Pakistan and other government institutions. If they are facilitated properly, their share in the economic activities can increase many folds.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Lubna Bhayat, Chief Executive, ‘She Means Work’ informed of its organization’s activities which is mainly working for women empowerment. She said that our women have great potential but they need proper facilitation for business growth. She said that she has launched various programs as ‘Venture Her’, ‘Mother Back to Work’, demand driven skills trainings, job placement etc. She said we will facilitate in this context in collaboration with FWCCI and will train the incumbents of women businesses for proper documents so that they could benefit of the finance schemes announced by the Government and other allied organizations time to time.

On the occasion Riaz Mahmood, Senior Vice President/Regional Executive Business, National Bank and Muqarrab Ahmad, Central Head, Allied Bank Faisalabad region, also addressed the participants and also gave briefing on the PM Kamyab Jawan Program and other alike schemes and offered facilitation to women entrepreneurs for proper documentation and taking benefit of such schemes.

The meeting was well attended by Mrs. Sobia Aqeel SVP, Mrs. Farhat Nisar VP, Dr. Najma Afzal, Ms. Nimra Rahim, Mrs. Shama Ahmed, Mrs. Rabia Saeed, Ms. Nimra Rahim and others and large number of women entrepreneurs.

