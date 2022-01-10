ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Three killed, two injured in accident

PPI 10 Jan 2022

BOLAN: Three persons were killed and two others injured after pick up collided with Datsun due to fog in Lamji area of Bolan in Balochistan on Sunday. According to rescue sources, pick up vehicle collided with Datsun vehicle in Lamji area of National Highway of Bolan owing to fog, resultantly, three persons were killed while two others injured.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sibi for completion of formalities and treatment, respectively. The deceased were identified as Pir Bakhsh son of Muhammad Hanif Sumalani, Muhammad Azeem son of Din Muhammad Lehri and Irfan son of Juma Gola while among the injured included Bahadur Khan son of Allah Yar and Yar Muhammad son of Ghulam Muhammad.

