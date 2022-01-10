ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

AFP 10 Jan 2022

MELBOURNE: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December.

Djokovic’s fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court.

The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s hardline immigration system — some for years.

Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.

On Sunday, more than 100 protesters, many of them migrant rights activists, gathered in a park opposite the centre.

“Free, free, the refugees,” the crowd chanted as dozens of police stood by.

With a week to go before the January 17 start of the Australian Open, any delay could dash the 34-year-old’s hopes of winning his 10th crown in Melbourne, and a record 21st Grand Slam title.

In an order released to the public Sunday, Judge Anthony Kelly said the one-day case will go ahead as scheduled at 10:00 am Monday (2300 GMT Sunday), refusing a government request to adjourn until Wednesday.

Djokovic’s lawyers submitted a 35-page document Saturday arguing his visa was wrongly cancelled and should be reinstated, allowing him to compete.

The team argued that Djokovic’s claim of a positive PCR test on December 16, 2021 means he meets the criteria for a vaccine exemption under the guidance of Australia’s immunisation advisory body. But government lawyers rebuffed his arguments point-by-point and urged the judge to dismiss the case, with costs.

australia Novak Djokovic Court Australian Open title positive coronavirus test

