ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Combaxx Sports KP Satellite Int’l Squash tournament begins

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: After a decade long break international squash come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the name of Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash for Men and Women will be commencing today (Monday) at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association (KPSA) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports, is organising Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament for Men, Women and Junior U19 from January 10-15, 2022, said a jubilant Qamar Zaman, who is also Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation told APP here on Sunday.

All is set to hold the international squash event for a decade long break and it is a matter of joy that international squash is coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qamar Zaman, who is Chairman of the KP Squash Association said.

He also lauded the efforts of the President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Duad Khan and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extended all out support in holding the tournament wherein 32 top ranking players at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) would via for the top honor from all across Pakistan.

The tournament carries prize money of US $ 1000 each for Men’s and Women and Rs 100,000 for U19. Qamar Zaman said that the finals of the competitions will be held on January 15 in which the best national and international players from all over Pakistan are taking part. He said each category is 32 players each. The Organising Secretary and Chief Referee of the event will be his son Munawar Zaman, he added.

He said that DG Sports Khalid Khan would inaugurate the event on Monday at 12.00 noon. Secretary Provincial Squash Association Mansoor Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash Academy Wazir Gul, members of the executive committee, head coach Tahir Iqbal, coaches Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah will also be present.

He expressed the hope that with the holding of the international tournament more such international events would be organized in future. He said Pakistan Squash Federation is trying its level best to provide international exposure to the players in the country so that their ranking could be improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

