Rescue operation resumes in Murree as snowfall stops

After a devastating snowstorm in Murree, the sun is finally out in the area today (Sunday) and rescue efforts, which were hampered due to bad weather last night, have resumed.

At least 22 tourists died in the cars stuck in Murree due to snowfall and subsequent traffic congestion, it was reported on Saturday.

Punjab government subsequently declared Murree a calamity hit area in view of the situation arising there because of heavy snowfall.

The Punjab Police said on Sunday that more than 500 families were rescued in Murree in the last 24 hours.

“Heavy snowfall on Murree's main highways caused 20 to 25 large trees to fall which had blocked roads. All tourists were rescued before nightfall and taken to safe places,” Punjab Police spokesperson said.

“More than a thousand Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police personnel took part in the rescue operation,” the police stated.

Meanwhile, tourists' entry into Murree has been banned and only emergency and rescue officials are being allowed to enter the area. On Saturday, the government imposed a restriction on the entry of tourists into Shogran, Naran, and Kaghan as well.

Families, citizens stranded in Murree shifted to rest houses, hotels: CM Buzdar

According to the notification from the office of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Tehsil Balakot, Naran, Kaghan and Shogran have been closed for all kinds of traffic due to the bad weather conditions.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that families and citizens stranded in Murree had been shifted to rest houses and hotels, adding that their needs, including medicines, food, and warm clothes are being met.

Murree declared calamity hit

"According to police records, there were 33,745 vehicles that entered Murree till last night out of which 33,373 vehicles have been evacuated," CM Buzdar said in a Twitter post.

The CM said that the expressway road is completely clear and snow and trees are being removed from Kaldana to the Barian area.

"All the management of the Rawalpindi division is present in the rescue operation," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the district administration was caught unprepared with the rush of people in Murree, ordering an inquiry and putting in place strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

"Unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared," the premier said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Have ordered inquiry and putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies," he added.