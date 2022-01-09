ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Latham cracks ton as New Zealand pile up 202-1 against Bangladesh

AFP 09 Jan 2022

CHRISTCHURCH: Tom Latham produced a chanceless century to lead New Zealand to an imposing 202 for one at tea on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Sunday.

New Zealand skipper Latham, who disappointed with innings of one and 14 the first Test, took an aggressive approach after his side were asked to bat on a green wicket.

Latham's unbeaten 118 included 19 boundaries while Devon Conway was not out 28 at tea with three fours and a six.

Latham and Will Young, who made 54, put on 148 for the first wicket as Bangladesh failed to capitalise on winning the toss and electing to bowl on a pace-friendly surface.

The new-ball pair, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, could not get the swing and seam movement that the conditions suggested were on offer and also struggled with their line and length.

Latham only needed 133 deliveries for his hundred and reached the milestone with a single off Mehidy Hasan to move up to fourth on the list of New Zealand century-makers headed by Kane Williamson with 24.

The only time Latham was troubled was in Ebadot Hossain's opening over when he was twice given out lbw only for the dismissals to be overturned on review.

After toiling fruitlessly through the morning session, Bangladesh missed a chance for a wicket in the first over after lunch in what turned out to be a seven-run farce.

A Will Young edge off Ebadot was dropped by Liton Das at third slip allowing New Zealand to run three.

As the bowler and fieldsmen expressed their frustration the return throw went to the bowler's end where no one was backing up and the ball raced through to the boundary.

Young was to make a further 21 runs before an attempted drive was grasped by Mohammad Naim at point to give Shoriful Islam the first wicket.

New Zealand Devon Conway Tom Latham

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Latham cracks ton as New Zealand pile up 202-1 against Bangladesh

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio crosses 3% as number of daily cases rises

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Price of quality cotton hits all-time high of Rs20,000/maund

Amazon challenges India's antitrust suspension of 2019 Future deal

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

Read more stories