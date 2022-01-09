ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root falls as Stokes and England battle to save 4th Ashes Test

AFP 09 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Scott Boland's extraordinary impact continued with the big wicket of captain Joe Root as England clung on in a tense final day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday.

Boland removed Root with a tantalising outswinger to have him caught behind for 24 and break up his stubborn 60-run partnership with Ben Stokes as the tourists battled to avoid defeat and go 4-0 down in the series.

At tea, England were 174 for four, still needing 214 runs to reach their improbable victory target of 388, with Stokes on 46 and first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow 10.

Boland has had a phenomenal introduction to Test cricket since his debut in last month's Melbourne Test where he was man of the match with 6-7 in the second innings and so far he has taken 13 wickets in the series at 8.46.

Stokes, dropped by Marcus Harris at short leg on 16 just before lunch off Pat Cummins, was England's leading light and appeared to be batting with less discomfort from his side strain injury which affected him during his first innings of 66.

Cameron Green grabbed the biggest breakthrough of the morning with the wicket of Zak Crawley, who had made 77, just as the English opener was looking like he would score a hundred in a flowing performance.

The young giant ripped a yorker under Crawley's bat, striking his boot in front of the wicket and the Englishmen was given out and then lost the review.

Crawley impressed during his 100-ball knock with 13 fours, batting with positive intent and doing more than enough to keep his opening spot with Rory Burns likely to return to partner him for the final Test after another failure from Haseeb Hameed.

Green continued to impress with his seam bowling and has now taken nine wickets in the series, second only in the bowling averages at 14.88 to Boland.

Hameed, who was dropped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, went three balls later when he was caught by Carey off Boland for nine.

Hameed's opening spot is in serious doubt for the fifth Test in Hobart in a week's time after a string of low scores.

Dawid Malan was next to go, for four, deceived as he tried to cut a quicker ball from spinner Nathan Lyon that skidded on to his off-stump, leaving the tourists at 74 for two.

The highest winning run chase in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground was 288-2 by Australia against South Africa in 2006. England's best is 194 for five way back in 1903.

England Ben Stokes Sydney Cameron Green Ashes test Scott Boland

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Root falls as Stokes and England battle to save 4th Ashes Test

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio crosses 3% as number of daily cases rises

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Price of quality cotton hits all-time high of Rs20,000/maund

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Read more stories