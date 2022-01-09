Abid Khagga made Agri Task Force’s chief

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has appointed Abid Mehmood Khagga as Chairman of Agriculture Task Force for revival of cotton, especially in South Punjab. A notification has been issued in this regard, said a spokesman of the provincial agriculture ministry on Saturday. Abid Mahmood Khagga belongs to Khanewal district. The Secretary South Punjab will work with the Chairman Agriculture Task Force.

