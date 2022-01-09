KCCI organises free medical camp

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre, Hashmanis Group of Hospitals and Khidmat-e-Insaniyat Trust organized a Free Medical Camp at KCCI premises on Saturday which was widely attended not only by KCCI members but also by people from different walks of life.

The Medical Camp comprised of numerous facilities including COVID-19 booster vaccination, free eye, skin, sugar, cholesterol, CBC, iron and bones density tests along with examination and medical advice from qualified dentists and general physicians.

Senior Vice President KCCI Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President KCCI Qazi Zahid Hussain, Chairman KCCI’s Sub Committee for Health & Education Jawed Siddiq Mittiwala, Managing Committee members and others attended the medical camp.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees appreciated the management of Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre, Hashmanis Group of Hospitals and Khidmat-e-Insaniyat Trust who partnered with KCCI for setting up the Medical Camp. He said that the Karachi Chamber has remained actively engaged in raising voice for resolving issues being faced not only by the business and industrial community but also by the citizens of Karachi. “KCCI remains firmly committed towards the betterment and welfare of humanity by not only fulfilling their business needs but we always devote our selves for social causes as well and today’s event is also part of the same”, he added.

Muhammad Idrees opined that Pakistan’s population was growing with each passing day but unfortunately, the health sector was not catching up with the pace and lot more still needs to be done. Although many Public and Private sector hospitals were trying hard to offer healthcare facilities and raise awareness amongst the masses with a view to create a healthy society but it was still a long way to go as all these efforts seem nothing when we look at the thousands of patients waiting for their turn mainly outside the government hospitals.

He said that the most important issue hurting Pakistan’s health is lack of adequate funding. The country’s meager budgetary allocation for the healthcare sector does not allow it to address the needs of over 250 million people in a satisfactory manner.

President KCCI was of the opinion that it was extremely necessary for the health sector to minimize the cost of basic medical tests and examinations so that proper health check-ups become part of our culture while the government must also enhance funding to state-owned hospitals which are in a pathetic condition.

He said that Dr. Essa Laboratories and Hashmanis Group of Hospitals were the most credible names in the health sector. They have never compromised on the quality and service delivery besides keeping numerous facilities cost effective for the sake of humanity, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022