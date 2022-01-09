Rain exposes condition of Site area, govt performance: HSATI

HYDERABAD: A joint statement issued by the Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industries (HSATI) members Shahid Qaimkhani, Mazhar ul Haq Choudhary, Amir Shahab and Vice Chairman Sharif Punjani which said that small amount of rain has exposed the condition of Site area and government performance.

They said that the infrastructure and roads have become very miserable and transport mechanism has totally disturbed due to rain.

The condition of roads after rain is very disturbed and caused a huge loss of business community, even industrialists failed to supply the products and the transport of raw material is also very much difficult.

The business community pay the taxes to government but the government is not providing basic facilities to the Site.

They said that after Covid-19 spread the business community is already facing difficulties and running the business in very tough time, on the one side government is increasing taxes and on other hand they don’t provide the basic facilities to the industrialists.

They said that recently government has stopped the gas supply to the industries so it is very difficult to run the business in these conditions.

In the end they have demanded that government should provide the best infrastructure to site to improve the business activities in Hyderabad.

