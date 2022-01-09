PPP to seek other parties’ support to ‘long march’: Marri

LAHORE: Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Shazia Marri said on Saturday that the PPP has finalized schedule to contact political parties for their support to the Feb 27 long march.

Addressing a press conference along with the newly-appointed spokesman Zulfiqar Ali Badar after attending party chairman’s meeting with PPP AJK representatives, Marri said the party would contact like-minded parties initially.

She said the party was strategizing the long march after announcing to launch it next month. The PPP has decided to carry out long march keeping in mind the miseries of common man. The party has the agenda of resolving issues of the people at present, she explained. She said the party would finalize its arrangements within a month.

Responding to a query, she said resignation from the parliament was a last resort and the PPP still believes that a no-confidence move in the Punjab Assembly has become inevitable. She further pointed out that even the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not ready to resign from assemblies today.

According to her, Bilawal has chaired meetings of the executive councils of all the provinces. He would hold a meeting of South Punjab executive council on Sunday (today), she added. Ali Badar said the party chairman has advised the organizational representatives to contact people at the grassroots level.

