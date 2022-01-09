Foreign funding case: JI chief demands ‘impartial’ inquiry

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the Imran Khan has no right to serve as the prime minister if PTI fails to prove transparency in the foreign funding case.

“There must be an impartial inquiry into the case” according to media cell of JI at Mansoora, he was addressing workers convention in Samma Satta Bahawalpur.

The JI chief also announced to hold countrywide protest against the Sindh local government law on Sunday. He said people will show solidarity with the JI Karachi sit-in against the black law. The sit-in had been continued for over a week in front of Sindh Assembly. Sirajul Haq reached Bahawalpur after attending the sit-in on Friday night. A large number of people including the representative of JI Youth and JI Kissan participated in workers convention.

Sirajul Haq also appealed to the court to review its decision about the demolition of Madina Masjid Karachi. He said if the illegally constructed house of prime minister could be regularized after a small fine then what was the hurdle in legalization of the mosque. He said building mosques was a responsibility of an Islamic state.

The JI chief said the PTI failed to fulfil promise to transform Pakistan into Madian state. He said the usuary and other anti-religion practices were become a permanent feature in the country which achieved in the name of Islam. He said the PTI, PML-N and the PPP were the clubs of feudal lords and imperialists. The three parties which ruled over country for decades failed to provide relief to the masses. He said inflation and unemployment were become the trademarks of the PTI government.

He said the masses would no more ready to accept the status quo parties. He said the country needed honest and dedicated leadership and only Jamaat-e-Islami could meet the desired demand. He said the JI would bring the real change and put Pakistan on track if voted to power.

