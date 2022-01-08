ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab inaugurated: Punjab CM says will launch air ambulance service by June

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Inaugurating the state-of-the-art “Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab” at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency near Thokar Niaz Baig, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that “Rescue Air Ambulance Service” would be launched in Punjab by June.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM announced that the government would provide Rs one billion for the purchase of modern equipment for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Like forensic science, Rescue 1122 has been revamped, he added. This is an honor that a state-of-the-art training lab has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.90 billion. About 16 forensic labs have been set up in the training lab which would also provide training facilities to line departments about the latest trends in 14 fields of forensic science, he added.

The CM announced that the Punjab Food, Drug and Agriculture Authority building would be completed soon with provision of necessary resources. The staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces would also be trained in the Center of Forensic Sciences Training Lab to enhance their professional capacity. This facility would also benefit police, prosecution and courts in cases’ investigations, he remarked.

During the last three and a half years, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has traced all the high-profile cases by conducting investigations on modern lines. The crime rate in Punjab has come down by 44% in the last four months. Rescue 1122 has been extended to 86 tehsils and 350 new ambulances are being procured for it.

The CM inspected different sections and appreciated the most modern training facilities along with planting a sapling outside the lab.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and DG PFSA also addressed the function. Provincial Ministers Ch Zaheeruddin, Yawar Bukhari, SACM Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, ACS (H), secretary information and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM has ordered timely drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas due to incessant rains in different cities of the province.

“Prompt steps should be taken by WASA and field Administration for drainage in minimum time. Necessary resources should be utilized and officials should go out in the field, instead of sitting in their offices, to facilitate the citizens. Similarly, effective arrangements should also be made to keep the traffic flowing during the rains,” the CM said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

