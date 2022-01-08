Power sector entities: CPPA-G, LUMS join hands to achieve capacity-building goal

LAHORE: A two-day follow-up training workshop for the officer and engineering professionals of DISCOs (Distribution companies) was arranged on Friday under the banner of Power Sector Centre of Excellence (PSCE) established at LUMS in Lahore. PSCE is a training and knowledge hub founded jointly by CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency) and LUMS Energy Institute (LEI).

The training was attended by 80 participants comprising of officials from Distribution Companies (DISCOs), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and CPPA-G. This Module-II was a continuation of Module-I of the course, where the detailed methodology of Medium-term Demand Forecast (MTDF) was explored. Participants were also given intensive knowledge about the Power Market Survey tool used to gauge bottom up demand forecasting, acknowledged for providing high accuracy for medium-term demand forecasting around the world.

Under the upcoming Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM), it is imperative for the power sector entities to create a mutual environment of learning, sharing and facilitation to modernise and innovate within the competitive electricity market in Pakistan. All involved power entities should work in collaboration with leading academic institutions to popularise the best practices in the sector as per international standards, said Waseem Mukhtar, Additional Secretary - Power Division and CEO - CPPA-G.

Dr Fiaz Chaudhry, Director LEI and Programme Director PSCE, said “PSCE was established at LUMS to impart trainings to power sector professionals and equip them with skills needed for long-term integrated system planning. In collaboration with CPPA, we have operationalised PSCE by successfully completing the training on Medium-term Demand Forecasting which sets the foundation for planning decisions and secure operations of the power system. Robust methodology and accurate forecasts of electricity demand leads to optimal generation and network investments.”

Omer Haroon Malik, Head Market Operations and Development CPPA-G and Principal Counterpart PSCE, expressed that the long-term financial viability of the power sector depends on improving the efficiency of electricity distribution companies that deliver electricity to consumers. With the introduction of the CTBCM regime in May 2022, these efforts will improve the market discipline, and therefore, the operational and financial performance of the distribution companies.

