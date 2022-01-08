ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power sector entities: CPPA-G, LUMS join hands to achieve capacity-building goal

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

LAHORE: A two-day follow-up training workshop for the officer and engineering professionals of DISCOs (Distribution companies) was arranged on Friday under the banner of Power Sector Centre of Excellence (PSCE) established at LUMS in Lahore. PSCE is a training and knowledge hub founded jointly by CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency) and LUMS Energy Institute (LEI).

The training was attended by 80 participants comprising of officials from Distribution Companies (DISCOs), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and CPPA-G. This Module-II was a continuation of Module-I of the course, where the detailed methodology of Medium-term Demand Forecast (MTDF) was explored. Participants were also given intensive knowledge about the Power Market Survey tool used to gauge bottom up demand forecasting, acknowledged for providing high accuracy for medium-term demand forecasting around the world.

Under the upcoming Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM), it is imperative for the power sector entities to create a mutual environment of learning, sharing and facilitation to modernise and innovate within the competitive electricity market in Pakistan. All involved power entities should work in collaboration with leading academic institutions to popularise the best practices in the sector as per international standards, said Waseem Mukhtar, Additional Secretary - Power Division and CEO - CPPA-G.

Dr Fiaz Chaudhry, Director LEI and Programme Director PSCE, said “PSCE was established at LUMS to impart trainings to power sector professionals and equip them with skills needed for long-term integrated system planning. In collaboration with CPPA, we have operationalised PSCE by successfully completing the training on Medium-term Demand Forecasting which sets the foundation for planning decisions and secure operations of the power system. Robust methodology and accurate forecasts of electricity demand leads to optimal generation and network investments.”

Omer Haroon Malik, Head Market Operations and Development CPPA-G and Principal Counterpart PSCE, expressed that the long-term financial viability of the power sector depends on improving the efficiency of electricity distribution companies that deliver electricity to consumers. With the introduction of the CTBCM regime in May 2022, these efforts will improve the market discipline, and therefore, the operational and financial performance of the distribution companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra DISCOS power sector LUMS Dr Fiaz Chaudhry

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Power sector entities: CPPA-G, LUMS join hands to achieve capacity-building goal

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories