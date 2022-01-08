Very cold weather likely today

KARACHI: Widespread rains fell countrywide over the past 24 hours, as the Met Office on Friday forecast a very cold weather for Saturday.

Balochistan received maximum of the rainfall over the past 24 hours with more rains are expected upcountry on Dec 8, it said.

“More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper, central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: Isolated hailstorm is also expected in different parts. A very cold and dry weather may prevail elsewhere in the country.

In the past 24 hours: Rain-wind-thunderstorm hit in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Bagrote. Snowfall was reported over hilly parts in the upcountry.

Khuzdar received the most rainfall as 41 mm, Sibbi 37 mm, Kalam and D I Khan Airport 27 mm each, Shaheed Benazirabad 26 mm, Sakrand 25 mm, Islamabad (Saidpur, Golra and Zeropoint), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) and Kakul 20 mm, each, Chaklala 19 mm, Syed Sharif, Drosh, Upper Dir and Dadu 17 mm, each, Lasbella and Mohenjo-Daro 16 mm each, Lower Dir and D I Khan City, Padaidan, Larkana and Khairpur 15 mm, each, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Mirkhani and Murree 14 mm each, Quetta (Samangali), Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk), Sukkur and Chhor 13 mm, each. Peshawar Airport Bannu 12 mm each, Muzaffarabad City, Lahore (Wasa Head Office) and Kasur 11 mm each, Malam Jabba 10 mm and Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Mithi and Thatta 9 mm, each.

Rainfall in Karachi’s different areas were: Sarjani Town 28 mm, North Karachi 18 mm, Jamia Rashid 17 mm, Orangi Town 16 mm, Masroor Base 15 mm, Nazimabad, University Road 14 mm, Faisal Base 12 mm, MOS, Gulshan Hadid and Kemari 9 mm each, Jinnah Terminal, and Saadi Town 8 mm each and Quaidabad 7 mm,

Maximum snow fell in Kalam as 13 inches and Malam Jabba 1. The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -12 degrees Celsius, Gupis -7, Hunza, Kalam and Skardu -4, each, Astore, Bagrote, Ziarat and Malam Jabba -3, each, Dir, Murree and Rawalakot -2, each, Cherat, Mirkhani and Drosh -1, each.

