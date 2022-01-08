Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 7, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
267,128,922 157,501,102 8,997,262,744 4,943,019,041
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 509,954,879 -515,321,716 -5,366,836
Local Individuals 7,972,071,693 -7,561,191,263 410,880,430
Local Corporates 2,980,340,722 (3,385,854,315) (405,513,594)
===============================================================================
