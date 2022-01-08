Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 7, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,345.65
High: 45,364.19
Low: 44,972.79
Net Change: 263.35
Volume (000): 84,438
Value (000): 5,875,509
Makt Cap (000) 1,873,343,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,576.75
NET CH. (+) 28.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,805.96
NET CH. (-) 4.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,902.04
NET CH. (+) 112.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,910.43
NET CH. (+) 105.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,861.96
NET CH. (+) 21.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,191.43
NET CH. (-) 26.51
------------------------------------
As on: 07-January-2022
====================================
