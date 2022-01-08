KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 7, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,345.65 High: 45,364.19 Low: 44,972.79 Net Change: 263.35 Volume (000): 84,438 Value (000): 5,875,509 Makt Cap (000) 1,873,343,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,576.75 NET CH. (+) 28.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,805.96 NET CH. (-) 4.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,902.04 NET CH. (+) 112.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,910.43 NET CH. (+) 105.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,861.96 NET CH. (+) 21.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,191.43 NET CH. (-) 26.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-January-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022