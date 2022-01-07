ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.15%)
AVN 104.65 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.35%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.28%)
GGGL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
GGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.89%)
GTECH 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.11%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
PRL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.14%)
SNGP 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
TELE 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
TPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.09%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.48%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
WAVES 15.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
YOUW 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (15.68%)
BR100 4,659 Increased By 28.2 (0.61%)
BR30 19,240 Decreased By -183.6 (-0.95%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By 228.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,867 Increased By 107 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

AFP 07 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the first, volatile, week of the new year on a positive note Friday as traders shrugged off worries about a fresh outbreak in the city and the prospect of higher US interest rates, with tech firms enjoying some healthy bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.82 percent, or 420.52 points, to 23,493.38 -- leaving it 0.41 percent up for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 percent, or 6.54 points, to 3,579.54, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.15 percent, or 28.51 points, to 2,452.82.

Hong Kong stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

IHC again defers indictment of Rana Shamim, others

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

At least 20 trapped after blast causes building collapse in China

Sindh health dept says no notification over Covid restrictions issued

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

Read more stories