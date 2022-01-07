ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India skipper Kohli likely to return for third test: Dravid

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: India captain Virat Kohli should be "good to go" for the decisive third test against South Africa, which starts in Cape Town on Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid said.

Kohli missed his side's seven-wicket defeat in the second test at the Wanderers after pulling up with a back spasm but has been back in the nets and resumed training, Dravid added. "I think he should be fine. He's had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he's had the opportunity to test it a little bit," said Dravid as India, who won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, prepared to fly out of Johannesburg.

"Hopefully, with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. From everything that I'm hearing, he is really improving and should be OK to play."

India were captained by KL Rahul in Kohli's absence with Hanuma Vihari coming into his place in the batting line-up.

India might have to make a change to their bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj to be assessed after struggling throughout the second test with a hamstring niggle.

Virat Kohli CAPE TOWN Rahul Dravid

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

India skipper Kohli likely to return for third test: Dravid

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Read more stories