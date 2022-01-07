ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's Dec wholesale inflation seen staying near record high

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japan's wholesale inflation in December is expected to remain near a recent peak as companies hike prices to offset rising raw material costs, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of the prices companies charge each other for their goods, in December likely rose 8.8% from a year earlier, the poll of 17 economists showed.

That would follow a record 9.0% year-on-year gain in November, the fastest pace since comparable data became available in 1981.

Month-on-month, the wholesale price index is expected to have increased 0.3% in December, slightly slowing from 0.6% growth in the prior month, the poll showed.

"Import (cost) inflation apparently took a break, as the forex rate in December showed a slightly stronger yen compared to November, and the rise in oil prices halted," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"Nevertheless, domestically, the trend of passing higher costs to final goods prices has been going on."

The combination of a weak yen and global commodity inflation has gradually pushed up Japan's consumer prices as well, but at a more moderate pace than wholesale inflation.

The core consumer price index, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) benchmark reading, rose 0.5% year-on-year in November, marking a near 2-year-high.

The central bank, however, made no changes to its ultra-easy policies at its December rate review except for a partial scale-down of the pandemic funding programme, as inflation remains below its 2% target.

The BOJ is due to release the CGPI data on Jan. 14 at 8:50 a.m. (Jan. 13, 2350 GMT).

Other data due next week is expected to show Japan's current account posting a 585 billion yen ($5.05 billion) surplus in November, shrinking from a 1.18 trillion yen surplus in the previous month, as record-size imports due to soaring fuel prices swelled the trade deficit.

The government will release the current account balance on Jan. 12 at 8:50 a.m. (Jan. 11, 2350 GMT).

Japan inflation corporate goods price index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's Dec wholesale inflation seen staying near record high

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Read more stories