US oil may test resistance at $81.12

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $81.12 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $82.41.

The surge on Thursday confirmed an extension of a wave (c) from $66.04. This wave has travelled above its 123.6% projection level.

It is heading towards $81.12.

It is strange to note that the bearish divergence on the hourly MACD has been simply ignored by the market.

This indicator generally precedes a trend reversal.

However, there are cases that the indicator completely fails to work, if the uptrend is extremely strong. A drop to $79 could warn of a deep correction.

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick on Thursday seems to be guaranteeing a further gain towards $82.28.

A retracement analysis on the rise from $33.64 to $85.41 also suggests a similar target of $81.79, the 7% level.

The current rise looks more and more like a continuation of the uptrend from $33.64.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

