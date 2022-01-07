ANL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
GGL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.36%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
PACE 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.54%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.07%)
TREET 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.42%)
TRG 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.18%)
UNITY 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (14.31%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,249 Increased By 166.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,818 Increased By 57.6 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
China's yuan rebounds, but set for biggest weekly decline since mid-Sept

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan bounced off a near three-week low on Friday, but remains set for its biggest weekly decline since mid-September as the US dollar has strengthened across the board due to expectations of early Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Currency traders said markets were expecting US job payrolls data due later in the session to reinforce expectations for faster monetary tightening in the United States, which would boost dollar and pile pressure on emerging market currencies.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3742 per dollar, 14 pips weaker than the previous fix at 6.3728.

China's yuan eases on hawkish Fed, warning of depreciation pressure

In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a near three week low of 6.3832 per dollar and changed hands at 6.3760 at midday, 70 pips away from the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the domestic session at the midday level it would notch the worst weekly performance in nearly four month by depreciating 0.33% against the dollar.

Traders attributed the rebound in the yuan on Friday morning to continued corporate FX conversion into the yuan for various payments ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 this year.

While some market analysts expect the yuan to ease and start tracking broad dollar strength after the long holiday, Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities argued that exports would be a key factor determining how the yuan fares when the Fed does eventually tighten.

"If the global supply chain improves in the second half of this year and demand returns to normal ... China's exports may weaken and overseas monetary policy will become the dominant factor driving the yuan's movements," he said in a note.

Ming added that narrowing yield gap between China and the United States could affect the timing for the PBOC to ease its monetary policy but is unlikely to reverse foreign buying of Chinese bonds.

Markets widely believe that China's central bank will replenish liquidity shortfalls again before the Lunar New Year holiday, though investors remain split on whether more monetary easing was imminent in the world's second-largest economy.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 96.224, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3844 per dollar.

Yuan

