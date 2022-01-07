ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.65%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
GGL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.36%)
MLCF 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (11.78%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.63%)
TRG 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-3.94%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.62%)
YOUW 8.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.17%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,249 Increased By 166.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,818 Increased By 57.6 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars precariously poised as support levels crack

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Friday as a souring in global risk appetite slugged growth-leveraged assets, knocking both currencies through major chart bulwarks.

The Aussie was huddled at $0.7166, having shed 0.8% on Thursday to touch a two-week trough of $0.7146. The break of support at $0.7184 has turned the technical outlook bearish and risks a return to $0.7083, if not $0.6994.

Australia, NZ dollars get a timely lift from yen selling

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6744, after also sinking 0.8% to as deep as $0.6733. Again, the loss of support at $0.6766 was bearish and risks a test of the December low at $0.6702.

Equity and bond markets have been roiled by speculation that a US rate hike could come as early as March, while the spread of the Omicron variant has dimmed the outlook for economic growth.

After months of very low numbers, Australia has also seen an explosion in new coronavirus cases in the past few weeks which is hitting consumer sentiment and spending, particularly in the services sector. The resulting illness and the need for cases to isolate has hit supply distribution and emptied some shelves in supermarkets. The Woolworths chain estimates more than 20% of its distribution staff and 10% of its store staff are absent.

Analysts are starting to trim forecasts for household consumption this quarter, while the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) optimism about a rapid recovery is being sorely tested.

That could argue against an early end to the RBA's bond-buying programme in February and for an extension to May, though Capital Economics economist Marcel Thieliant noted supply shortages will also add to inflationary pressures.

"Between fresh reports of panic buying and mounting supply shortages, consumer food prices may well jump further," he said. "And with inventory levels in manufacturing falling to a 26-year low in Q3, supply of non-food products may be affected too."

Given this, a high reading from the fourth-quarter consumer price report out on Jan. 25 could still make the case for an end to quantitative easing in February, said Thieliant.

While the RBA has stated a hike in domestic rates is not likely until 2023, markets are fully priced for a move by June and have May as a 50-50 bet.

Yields on 10-year bonds have jumped 16 basis points in the past week to reach 1.83% and risk testing the November top at 1.93%.

New Zealand dollars

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars precariously poised as support levels crack

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories