ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
GGL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.97%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.36%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
PACE 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.02%)
PIBTL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.63%)
TRG 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-3.94%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.62%)
YOUW 8.27 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.76%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,249 Increased By 166.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,818 Increased By 57.6 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Nikkei gives up gains as caution kicks in before US payrolls

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

TOKYO: The Nikkei share average sank into the midday break on Friday, giving up strong early gains, as the mood turned cautious ahead of a key US jobs report and a three-day weekend in Japan.

The Nikkei lost 0.33% to 28,395.24, while the broader Topix dropped 0.41%.

Semiconductor stocks, which were among the leading gainers at the open, dragged on the indexes, with Advantest sliding 0.65% and Tokyo Electron slipping 0.12%.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing declined 1.46%, surrendering an early advance. Sony shed 0.45%.

Nikkei closes higher as gains in Sony, Toyota outweigh tech losses

"With the three-day weekend coming up, after an initial round of buying, selling to close out positions has come to dominate trading," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm. "There isn't any strong reason to buy stocks today, after US stocks traded sideways overnight."

The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower on Thursday, ahead of the US non-farm payrolls due later on Friday, which could strengthen Federal Reserve officials' resolve for an early and speedy pace of monetary policy normalization.

Expectations for three quarter-point US rate increases this year have driven Treasury yields to multi-month highs.

That lifted shares of banks and other financial institutions in Japan. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 3.67%.

Energy shares also rose, supported by higher crude oil prices. SoftBank Group was the Nikkei's biggest winner by index points, with a 1.86% rally.

The Topix value-share index rose 0.18%, compared with a 1.0% slide in the growth-share index.

Nikkei share

