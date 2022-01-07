ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
Indian shares track best week since September

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares were set on Friday for their best weekly gain since early September as benchmark indexes rose for a fifth session in six buoyed by gains in financials and oil producers.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.84% to 17,896.35 by 0451 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.87% to 60,095.60, also tracking broader Asia.

The bank Nifty index rose 1.6% while the energy index gained 1%.

For the week, both the Nifty and the Sensex were up more than 3% in what could be their best week since the week ended Sept. 3, 2021.

Indian shares end four-day rally as COVID-19 cases spike

"The market is now looking at value stocks.

If interest rates are going to rise and the growth is looking good, then financials have to make a comeback," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities in New Delhi.

"With yields going up in the US markets, the performance of industrials and financials has taken the lead. This trend is likely to continue."

Oil prices jumped on Friday as escalating unrest in Kazakhstan stoked worries that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted.

Top Indian producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 2.62% and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index.

Reliance Industries gained 1.4% amid a surge in oil prices and after its retail arm invested $200 million for a stake in online delivery platform Dunzo to get a foothold into the rapidly growing market of superfast dispatch of goods.

Meanwhile, India's new COVID-19 cases hit a seven-month high as the Omicron variant overtakes Delta in the cities.

"While Omicron is turning out to be a quite infectious variant of COVID-19, the wave is expected to subside in weeks and not months. It is also not lethal," SMC Securities' Jain said.

Among individual stocks, watch and jewellery maker Titan Co rose 3.5% to a record high after reporting a strong quarterly revenue growth.

Indian shares

