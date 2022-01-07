ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
CNERGY 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
GGGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
GGL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
GTECH 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
KOSM 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.59%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (11.3%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
TPL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TRG 110.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-3.23%)
UNITY 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
WAVES 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.17%)
BR100 4,654 Increased By 22.7 (0.49%)
BR30 19,330 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 45,277 Increased By 195.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 81.5 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England steady ship after morning storm in Sydney

Reuters Updated 07 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow battled through the second session to steady England's innings after a fiery third morning of the fourth Ashes test on Friday, taking the tourists to 135 for four at tea in reply to Australia's 416-8 declared.

All-rounder Stokes enjoyed a major stroke of luck on 16 when a Cameroon Green delivery thumped into his leg stump but failed to shift the bail and he survived to help put on 99 for the fifth wicket.

Stokes reached his 25th half century just before the break and will resume on 52 not out, his highest score of the series, with Bairstow unbeaten on 45.

It was quite a recovery after a breathless morning session that was delayed for two hours by drizzle but burst into life in a fiery storm of pacebowling from the Australian attack.

England lost openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley, skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan cheaply before lunch, the last three without a single run being added to their tally of 36.

Mitchell Starc removed Hameed for six to start the collapse but the most damage was done when Scott Boland picked up where he left off in the third test in Melbourne.

Boland took six for seven on debut as England were skittled for 68 in their second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, giving Australia an innings and 14-run victory for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Retained because of an injury to Josh Hazlewood, Boland struck with the final ball of his second over to remove the top of Crawley's off stump and send the batsman back for 18.

The 32-year-old returned to remove Root when the England captain, who had yet to score, lashed out at a wider delivery and Steve Smith took the catch at second slip.

England were trying to be cautious but 53 balls without scoring only increased the pressure on them and Green brought up lunch when he had Dawid Malan caught off the glove in the slips by Usman Khawaja for three.

Boland finished the opening session with figures of 2-0 from four maiden overs and it was not until after lunch that he finally conceded his first run.

Stokes had already had one reprieve on nine when Pat Cummins just failed to hold a caught and bowled attempt but his next "life" was almost miraculous.

There was a loud noise when Green's delivery hit the stump and the umpire gave Stokes out. With the bail unmoved, however, Stokes reviewed the verdict and the officials had no choice but to reverse it on the grounds there had been no lbw.

Joe Root Ben Stokes Cameron Green Jonny Bairstow Zak Crawley Scott Boland

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

England steady ship after morning storm in Sydney

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories