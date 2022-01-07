ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
CNERGY 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
GGGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
GGL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
GTECH 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
KOSM 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.59%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (11.3%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
TPL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TRG 110.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-3.23%)
UNITY 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
WAVES 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.17%)
BR100 4,654 Increased By 22.7 (0.49%)
BR30 19,330 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 45,277 Increased By 195.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 81.5 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Hong Kong shares rally at open

AFP 07 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Friday with healthy gains, extending a late rally at the end of the previous day, as traders await the release of US jobs data later in the day that will provide an update on the state of the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.07 percent, or 246.06 points, to 23,318.92.

Hong Kong stocks sink on inflation, outbreak worries

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.91 points, to 3,588.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked 0.05 percent, or 1.33 points, higher to 2,482.65.

Hong Kong shares

