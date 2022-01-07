Hong Kong shares rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Friday with healthy gains, extending a late rally at the end of the previous day, as traders await the release of US jobs data later in the day that will provide an update on the state of the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.07 percent, or 246.06 points, to 23,318.92.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.91 points, to 3,588.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked 0.05 percent, or 1.33 points, higher to 2,482.65.