Feroz appointed Careem’s country head for Pakistan

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Careem has appointed Feroz Jaleel as Country Head for Pakistan, its biggest market in the region. Feroz started his Careem journey in Pakistan over four years ago as part of the core team launching ride-hailing. Since then he has played a key role in leading operational efficiencies across Careem’s markets as Vice President of Strategic Finance. Prior to joining Careem, Feroz held financial management positions in organizations operating across telecoms, e-commerce, tech and mobility.

As Country Head for Careem Pakistan, Feroz will be responsible for strategic planning, day-to-day operations and organizational culture. Feroz’s ‘100-Day Plan’ will focus on raising the bar on Captain and Customer experience by investing in reliability and safety, all while further enhancing service excellence in Careem’s Super App vision.

The newly appointed Country Head of Pakistan, Feroz Jaleel, has said that “I am thrilled to lead Careem Pakistan through its next chapter of growth.” He said that since entering Pakistan in 2016, Careem has helped to shape the local ride-hailing economy to make life simpler for people across the country.

The opportunity to increase our impact in Pakistan is huge and I am excited to kick start my 100 Day Plan with a focus on reliability and safety, in support of our Customers and Captains, he added.

