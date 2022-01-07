Cheques, certificates distributed to media graduates: CM says govt to hire 150,000 youth on merit

LAHORE: Announcing to increase employment opportunities from 100,000 to 150,000 to hire the talented youth on merit, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the candidates would be given two-year age relaxation to apply for the government jobs.

Distributing cheques and certificates to media graduates of the Chief Minister’s internship programme, here today, the CM said, “It is sanguine that the PTI-led government devised the largest development budget of Rs740, the district development package of Rs360 would ensure balanced development in the province.”

The CM said the government was fully determined to improve the lot of the common man and announced to expand the scope of the internship programme as the knowledge of communication skills and media management techniques, as well as research on the latest media trends, was the need of the hour. He explained that the DGPR department’s training would benefit the youth in their practical life as the information and culture department was playing an active role in the promotion of cultural norms and journalistic values.

SACM and Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said that Rs67 million have been allocated for the two-year programme to open avenues of opportunities to the youth. The media graduates were also given Rs20,000 monthly stipend, he added.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said a 50 percent quota has been reserved for girl students while 10 percent seats were allocated to journalists’ children. Seven thousand students applied for this programme and two students have been chosen from each district, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022