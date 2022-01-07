ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Number of Omicron variant cases has begun to increase: CM

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that apart from Covid-19 cases, the infection rate of Omicron variant has started increasing in the province, particularly in the city for which citizens would have to follow SOPs, otherwise it would turn alarming.

In a statement issued here from CM House, Shah said that between December 28, 2021 to January 2, 2022, 133 tests were conducted, of them 95 were detected as Omicron variants taking the tally to 268 in the province. He added that a few cases have travel history, otherwise most of them were locally transmitted.

It may be noted that earlier Sindh had 173 Omicron cases and with the emergence of 95 new cases the number has increased to 268. “It shows that the new variant was spreading fast and needed to be controlled through precautionary measures,” he said.

Covid-19 report: Giving details of the daily situation report, the CM said that two more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,678 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,702 samples were tested which detected 759 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,214,489 tests have been conducted against which 483,728 cases were diagnosed as positive, of them 96.8 percent or 468,467 patients have recovered, including 105 overnight.

The CM said that currently 7,583 patients were under treatment, of them 7,386 were in home isolation, 48 at isolation centers and 149 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 142 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 759 new cases, 648 have been detected from Karachi, including 240 from South, 237 East, 100 Central, 31 Korangi, 26 West and 14 Malir.

Shaheed Benazirabad has 14, Naushehro Feroze 13, Hyderabad 10, Tharparkar 9, Sujawal 7, Kamber, Tando Allahyar and Shikarpur 6 each, Larkana and Sukkur 5 each, Ghotki, Thatta and Jacobabad 4 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 3 each, Badin, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Kashmore and Jamshoro 2 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 29,951,245 vaccinations have been administered up to January 4th and added during the last 24 hours 182,533 vaccines were inoculated - in total 30,133,778 vaccines have administered which constituted 54.64 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

