ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Pakistan

‘Administrator is ready to deal with rain-related challenges’: Wahab

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the city administration is on its toes to deal with the rain-related challenges as the Met Office says that rain-thunderstorm are likely to occur till Friday.

He said that the local bodies had completed preparations in the in view of the rain forecast and if it rains on Thursday night, efforts will be made to keep the roads motorable and citizens will not face any difficulties on the roads.

Wahab visited MA Jinnah Road, Metropole, Old Sabzi Mandi, Stadium Road, University Road, Nipa and adjoining areas to review drainage measures after rains. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers.

Wahab said that water has not accumulated on major arteries and roads, adding that local government staff is on the streets and efforts are being made to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties in the rains.

He said that he would personally supervise the drainage of rain water and the staff has been directed to remain alert round the clock and keep the machinery ready at the places where water accumulates.

The Administrator Karachi also visited the Safari Park. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and Director Safari Park were also present on the occasion.

He directed that all recreational facilities in the Safari Park should be restored and the health of the animals there must be taken care of. He directed to provide healthy feeds to animals.

He said that the safari park provides recreational facilities to the general public, directing to further improve it so that people can come to it with their family members and enjoy the recreational facilities.

He said that in the safari park where the animals are kept open, the citizens are allowed to go in their own vehicles so that children and citizens can observe the animals up close.

The Administrator Karachi said that they are renovating other parks in Karachi and opening them to the citizens and in the last two months more than eight parks have been renovated and opened for the citizens.

Wahab said that the second Marigold Festival is being launched from January 7 at Frere Hall, Karachi, which will continue till January 9, hoping that the citizens will show interest in it and.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

