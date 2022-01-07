‘Administrator is ready to deal with rain-related challenges’: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the city administration is on its toes to deal with the rain-related challenges as the Met Office says that rain-thunderstorm are likely to occur till Friday.

He said that the local bodies had completed preparations in the in view of the rain forecast and if it rains on Thursday night, efforts will be made to keep the roads motorable and citizens will not face any difficulties on the roads.

Wahab visited MA Jinnah Road, Metropole, Old Sabzi Mandi, Stadium Road, University Road, Nipa and adjoining areas to review drainage measures after rains. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers.

Wahab said that water has not accumulated on major arteries and roads, adding that local government staff is on the streets and efforts are being made to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties in the rains.

He said that he would personally supervise the drainage of rain water and the staff has been directed to remain alert round the clock and keep the machinery ready at the places where water accumulates.

The Administrator Karachi also visited the Safari Park. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and Director Safari Park were also present on the occasion.

He directed that all recreational facilities in the Safari Park should be restored and the health of the animals there must be taken care of. He directed to provide healthy feeds to animals.

He said that the safari park provides recreational facilities to the general public, directing to further improve it so that people can come to it with their family members and enjoy the recreational facilities.

He said that in the safari park where the animals are kept open, the citizens are allowed to go in their own vehicles so that children and citizens can observe the animals up close.

The Administrator Karachi said that they are renovating other parks in Karachi and opening them to the citizens and in the last two months more than eight parks have been renovated and opened for the citizens.

Wahab said that the second Marigold Festival is being launched from January 7 at Frere Hall, Karachi, which will continue till January 9, hoping that the citizens will show interest in it and.

