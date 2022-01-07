The prime minister has repeatedly said that he faces no threat from “corruption-tainted” political parties. He’s always dismissive of the Opposition’s planned protest. He always says that he does not think Opposition worth considering. Although he has accepted the defeat that his party has suffered in the recent first phase of local government elections in KPK, he is not willing to accept the fact that his government’s popularity has declined tremendously because of a variety of reasons.

According to him, however, the loss in elections is due to organizational issues facing the party for quite some time. Little does he however appreciate the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s report in the foreign funding case through which the electoral body has said that “PTI tried to keep a lid on foreign accounts” has become a cause célèbre in the country and internationally. But the arrogance of this man is astounding.

Nuzhat Wahab (Lahore)

