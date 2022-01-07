ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Tricom Wind Power changes its name to Lucky Renewables (Private) Ltd

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Tricom Wind Power (Private) Limited has changed its name to Lucky Renewables (Private) Limited.

The company has sent a letter to the Ministry of Energy, which is administrative Ministry of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), in which Lucky Renewables (Private) Limited has been intimated about this development.

According to the company, it has changed its name in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017 and related rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). A copy of the certificate of incorporation on change of name as received from the SECP has also been provided to the AEDB.

The Company’s Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary, Muhammad Kashif, in his letter has notified Ministry of Energy of the change in the Company’s name from Tricom Wind Power (Private) Limited to Lucky Renewables (Private) Limited and requested the Ministry to update it in its records.

He maintained that pursuant to Section l3(3) of the Act, the change of name of the Company shall not affect any rights or obligations of the Company, or render defective any legal proceedings by or against the Company and any legal proceedings that might have continued or commenced against the Company by its former name may be continued by or commenced against the Company by its new name.

