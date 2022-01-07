ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt of GB, foodpanda sign MoU on economic empowerment

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: foodpanda, the leading food delivery platform and e-commerce company, Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Gilgit Baltistan to bring forth economic empowerment in the region.

A signing ceremony took place at foodpanda headquarters in Karachi whereby Hussain Shah, Minister of Information Technology and Special Assistant to Chief Minister from Government of GB, and Nauman Sikandar, CEO foodpanda along with other dignitaries were present.

Under the MoU, both the parties will be working together to generate economic opportunities for the masses. foodpanda shall accelerate its operations in GB through different verticals such as restaurants, pandamart, shops, etc., and government of GB will facilitate this expansion by creating a favourable business environment.

While sharing his views, Nauman Sikandar, CEO foodpanda, said, “We are accelerating our actions to economically empower people of GB by expanding our services via restaurants, shops, homechefs, pandamart and panda kitchens. This will not only enable people to earn a respectable livelihood but will also create financial and digital inclusion for the people of GB. We will utilise our extensive reach and network to create awareness and highlight this initiative #MYGB to mark our commitment towards this cause.”

Also expressing his views Hussain Shah, Minister of Information Technology and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan said, “I am thankful to foodpanda for promoting economic empowerment and extending their services for the cause. Our people are extremely hard working and they deserve lucrative opportunities which foodpanda has to offer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou Foodpanda economic empowerment Nauman Sikandar, CEO foodpanda Hussain Shah Government of Gilgit Baltistan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt of GB, foodpanda sign MoU on economic empowerment

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories