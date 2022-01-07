Govt of GB, foodpanda sign MoU on economic empowerment

ISLAMABAD: foodpanda, the leading food delivery platform and e-commerce company, Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Gilgit Baltistan to bring forth economic empowerment in the region.

A signing ceremony took place at foodpanda headquarters in Karachi whereby Hussain Shah, Minister of Information Technology and Special Assistant to Chief Minister from Government of GB, and Nauman Sikandar, CEO foodpanda along with other dignitaries were present.

Under the MoU, both the parties will be working together to generate economic opportunities for the masses. foodpanda shall accelerate its operations in GB through different verticals such as restaurants, pandamart, shops, etc., and government of GB will facilitate this expansion by creating a favourable business environment.

While sharing his views, Nauman Sikandar, CEO foodpanda, said, “We are accelerating our actions to economically empower people of GB by expanding our services via restaurants, shops, homechefs, pandamart and panda kitchens. This will not only enable people to earn a respectable livelihood but will also create financial and digital inclusion for the people of GB. We will utilise our extensive reach and network to create awareness and highlight this initiative #MYGB to mark our commitment towards this cause.”

Also expressing his views Hussain Shah, Minister of Information Technology and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan said, “I am thankful to foodpanda for promoting economic empowerment and extending their services for the cause. Our people are extremely hard working and they deserve lucrative opportunities which foodpanda has to offer.”

