07 Jan 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 6, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
396,197,058 211,645,779 16,046,957,123 9,044,638,937
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,191,309,476 (1,075,268,585) 2,105,388,064
Local Individuals 11,077,034,647 (12,212,038,372) (1,135,003,724)
Local Corporates 5,166,835,179 (6,137,219,518) (970,384,340)
===============================================================================
