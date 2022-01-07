KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 6, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,082.30 High: 45,407.89 Low: 45,019.24 Net Change: 325.59 Volume (000): 133,041 Value (000): 10,624,762 Makt Cap (000) 1,862,465,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,548.37 NET CH. (-) 110.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,810.00 NET CH. (-) 118.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,789.15 NET CH. (-) 21.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,804.96 NET CH. (+) 121.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,840.58 NET CH. (-) 22.14 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,217.94 NET CH. (-) 156.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-January-2022 ====================================

