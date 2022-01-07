Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 6, 2022). ==================================== BR...
07 Jan 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 6, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,082.30
High: 45,407.89
Low: 45,019.24
Net Change: 325.59
Volume (000): 133,041
Value (000): 10,624,762
Makt Cap (000) 1,862,465,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,548.37
NET CH. (-) 110.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,810.00
NET CH. (-) 118.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,789.15
NET CH. (-) 21.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,804.96
NET CH. (+) 121.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,840.58
NET CH. (-) 22.14
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,217.94
NET CH. (-) 156.54
------------------------------------
As on: 06-January-2022
====================================
