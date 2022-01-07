Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
07 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Imperial Limited 07-Jan-22 11:00
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd 07-Jan-22 11:00
Agro Allianz Limited 07-Jan-22 10:00
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 07-Jan-22 15:00
Huffaz Seamless
Pipe Industries Ltd 11-Jan-22 16:00
Zil Limited 12-Jan-22 11:00
Clover Pakistan Ltd 21-Jan-22 15:00
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Ltd 28-Feb-22 14:30
=========================================================
