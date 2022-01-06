ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
A day after Nasdaq rout, US stocks open lower

AFP 06 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were modestly lower early Thursday, a day after a rout prompted by worries over shifting Federal Reserve policy.

Led by the tech-rich Nasdaq, equities had plunged Wednesday afternoon following minutes from the most recent Fed meeting that suggested a faster than expected tightening of monetary policy.

The market's reaction underscored lingering investor fears despite several stock market records in recent sessions.

"With the policy rate at the zero bound and the inflation rate at a 40-year high, the Fed is definitely behind the curve in fighting inflation," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"The sticking point is the uncertainty over just how fast the Fed will feel compelled to run to catch up."

Wall Street opens cautiously ahead of Fed minutes

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 36,292.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,682.66, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 percent to 15,058.00.

Data released Thursday pointed to a modest increase in weekly jobless claims and a jump in the trade deficit.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's monthly government jobs report, expected to show the US economy added 440,000 jobs and that unemployment dipped to 4.1 percent.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

