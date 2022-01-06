ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022
Markets

Indian shares end four-day rally as COVID-19 cases spike

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a four-session rally on Thursday as a lightning surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve slammed investor sentiment.

Dragged by technology and realty stocks, the blue-chip Nifty 50 index ended 1% lower at 17,745.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.03% to 59,601.84.

The losses brought an end to a new year rally that had helped the indexes gain 2.3% each so far this week.

India reported 90,928 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up nearly four-fold since the start of the year, with megacities Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata leading the spike.

Indian shares gain for fourth session as bank, finance stocks rally

Sentiment was also weaker globally after the Fed signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected US rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal.

India volatility index, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days in the Nifty 50, rose as much as 7%.

Analysts said the spike in volatility reflected the uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron variant, whose rising spread was also likely to prompt some profit-booking.

While the variant has not caused a significant jump in hospitalisations, fears are growing about a spread to rural areas where health facilities are weaker.

Nifty's realty and IT index fell the most among sectoral indexes, losing 1.5% each, while banking stocks ended a sharp rally to decline 0.6%.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries settled 2.2% lower after saying it raised $4 billion in U.S dollar bonds.

Bucking broader weakness, the S&P BSE telecom index added 1.3% to gain for an eighth straight session. Bharti Airtel closed up 1.5% and Vodafone India rose 1.3%.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said in a pre-earnings note the sector would see steady revenue growth in the third quarter.

The Indian rupee slipped 0.2% to 74.51 against a firmer dollar, but inflows towards Reliance's dollar bond capped losses.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched its highest level since Jan. 31.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex bluechip Nifty 50 index

