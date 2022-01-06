ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

AFP 06 Jan 2022

LONDON: Asian and European stocks mostly sank Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to hike interest rates sooner than expected to combat spiking inflation.

London stocks slid in midday deals, while Frankfurt and Paris fell heavily in early afternoon eurozone trade.

The dollar held steady as traders digested the Fed news, while oil prices continued to climb on easing supply constraints from OPEC+ crude producers.

Minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting showed that officials were confident the world's top economy was in good shape and able to absorb high borrowing costs, despite concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The Federal Reserve continues to wield considerable power over global markets and its latest comments are not what investors want to hear," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Minutes... implied that a tight jobs market and ongoing inflation could result in a more aggressive change in monetary policy with interest rates going up sooner than expected."

The prospect of rising interest rates in the world's biggest economy tends to weigh on global share prices because it increases company borrowing costs and curbs consumer incomes.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the Fed update "appears to have caught markets off guard".

Tech firms led losses across most markets Thursday following a painful sell-off in New York.

The Federal Open Market Committee has already started winding back the vast bond-buying stimulus put in place at the start of the pandemic as inflation remains stubbornly high, with the programme due to end in March.

Traders had previously expected the bank to then start lifting rates.

Now officials are ready to act, with the Fed minutes saying: "It may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated."

The move away from massive central bank support around the world has rattled markets in recent months -- having notched up a series of records or multi-year highs on the cheap cash.

With the punch bowl being taken away, traders are in retreat, particularly those invested in tech firms, which are more susceptible to higher interest rates owing to their reliance on borrowing to fuel growth.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq plunged more than three percent Wednesday, and the Dow and S&P 500 lost more than one percent after starting the week with records peaks.

Wall Street opens cautiously ahead of Fed minutes

Asia tracked the selling. Tokyo led losses, falling almost three percent, while Sydney was off almost as much. Shanghai, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also down.

On the upside, Hong Kong rallied in late trade to end up, with many of its tech firms enjoying some much-needed bargain-buying, though worries over Beijing's crackdown on the sector continued to haunt traders.

Elsewhere, bitcoin briefly dropped to a one-month low at $42,506, well down from the record near $69,000 seen in November.

Key figures around 1200 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,473.71 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.1 percent at 16,098.67

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.2 percent at 7,285.90

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.3 percent at 4,333.15

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.9 percent at 28,487.87 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 23,072.86 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,586.08 (close)

New York - DOW: DOWN 1.1 percent at 36,407.11 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1315 from $1.1317 late Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3533 from $1.3557

Euro/pound: UP at 83.62 pence from 83.46

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.88 yen from 116.06 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $81.94 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $79.13

European stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $169mn, stand at $17.69bn

KSE-100 down 0.72% as stocks come under pressure

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Read more stories